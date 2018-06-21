Subcontractor Wins At 8th Circ. In Plant Construction Dispute

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Thursday upheld a ruling in favor of a subcontractor on a project to build an Iowa plant, ruling the lower court was not wrong to turn to steel construction industry standards in a dispute with the project's general contractor. While the three-judge panel's published decision affirmed an Iowa federal court's ruling handing $317,467.07 to subcontractor Advance Conveying Technologies, the judges disagreed that a bid package, published by general contractor Lemartec Corp. to solicit bids for a conveyor system, was incorporated into a purchase order with ACT. "The purchase order here contains no clear and specific reference to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS