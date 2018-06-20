9th Circ. Revives CFTC's Fraud Suit Against Metals Broker

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday revived the U.S. Commodity Futures Exchange Commission’s $290 million fraud case against metals brokerage Monex Credit Co., finding the trial judge had misinterpreted the Commodity Exchange Act and improperly tossed the case. In a 21-page opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel found that Monex's “Atlas” trading platform, which lets buyers purchase precious metals on margin, is regulated by the Commodity Exchange Act. The panel rejected Monex's arguments that the platform is subject to a CEA exception that exempts commodities trades that are “actually” delivered to customers within 28 days. “Here, customers have no contractual rights to the...

