Ore. High Court Won't Ease Dredge Mining Permit Process

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Oregon gold miners must continue to navigate a rigorous Clean Water Act permitting process for suction dredge mining after the state high court on Thursday rejected their argument that a less intensive process administered by the Army Corps of Engineers is more appropriate. The Oregon Supreme Court ruled 6-1 that suction dredge mining should continue to be permitted under the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, through power delegated to it by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The DEQ's permits, issued under Section 402 of the CWA, generally address toxic discharges. The miners argued an...

