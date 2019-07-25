High ​Vacancy Rate Cut Mall's Appraisal, Ore. High Court Rules

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The Oregon Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a shopping mall owner's assessment appeal, saying a lower court correctly found that a reduced appraisal was warranted given the property's above-average vacancy rate. In affirming the state Tax Court’s May 2019 decision and ruling against the state Department of Revenue and the Multnomah County Assessor, Justice Thomas Balmer said the taxpayer’s valuation, which included the fact that the mall had more than a 50% vacancy rate and no anchor tenant, were valid considerations. The state high court said the primary dispute was whether the shopping center should be given a “stabilized” market value...

