House Dems Rap Border Officials Over Child Separations

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- House Democrats took the Trump administration to task Thursday for border security policies that have separated families and left children in what critics described as appalling conditions, prompting Republicans to fire back that Democrats preferred showboating to passing immigration reform. In a tense House Judiciary Committee hearing — which the GOP derided as breaking little new ground — lawmakers sought details on how migrants and refugees had been treated since President Donald Trump created a “zero tolerance” policy to stem illegal border crossings. Top officials from Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Health and Human Services told the panel that...

