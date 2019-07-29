Facebook And Kik: Similar Products, Disparate SEC Treatment

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 1:47 PM EDT) -- In the course of June 2019 two seemingly unrelated events occurred. A closer look at these two events, however, reveals an interesting connection and a troubling conclusion. The first event occurred in early June 2019, when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission commenced legal proceedings against Kik Interactive Inc. — an instant messaging app developer — in federal court in New York. In its complaint, the SEC alleged that Kik violated Section 5 of the Securities Act of 1933 by offering and selling unregistered securities in interstate commerce absent an exemption. The second event occurred two weeks later, when Facebook Inc....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS