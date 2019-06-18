W.Va. Hospital Moves Audit Meddling Suit To Federal Court

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Weirton Medical Center Inc. alleged Thursday that the management firm suing it for meddling in an independent audit of the hospital has been accused of mismanaging another hospital in West Virginia and pushed to have the lawsuit heard in Pennsylvania federal court. R&V Associates Ltd. had sued Weirton Medical Center in state court earlier in July, alleging that the hospital had meddled in an independent audit and improperly terminated its contract. But the hospital said in its notice of removal Thursday that it had its own case in West Virginia federal court against Pittsburgh-based R&V, alleging that the firm had a...

