Ex-EPA Leaders: 1st Circ. Should Revive 'Purge' Suit

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Five former senior U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials have backed a First Circuit appeal by scientists aiming to revive litigation against the EPA over what they call its 2017 “purge” of current EPA grant recipients from the agency’s advisory committees. The former officials, who include an Obama-era acting administrator and a Reagan-era assistant administrator, argued in an amicus brief filed Thursday that the ban is preventing the agency from making decisions based on the best science available, as required by law. The EPA under the Trump administration said when it announced the policy that it was needed to prevent conflicts of...

