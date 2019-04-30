Kona Grill Sells 24 Locations For $20M In Ch. 11 Sale

Law360, Wilmington (July 25, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved the sale of 24 of restaurant chain Kona Grill's locations to stalking horse bidder Williston Holding Co. Inc. for $20.3 million, with most proceeds from the sale set to pay one of its lenders. At a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi signed off on the sale, saying "the result is certainly, all things considered, a good result" given the economy and challenges facing the chain. No other bids were submitted so an auction planned for this week was canceled with the stalking horse bidder winning out to purchase the restaurants....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS