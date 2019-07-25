US Slaps Early-Stage Duties On Chinese Filing Cabinets

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce set preliminary duties topping out at 227% on imports of Chinese filing cabinets Thursday after finding that the goods have been unfairly subsidized and sold at artificially low prices in the U.S. market. Commerce’s findings stem from a petition filed in May by Iowa-based Hirsh Industries LLC, a filing cabinet manufacturer that said unfairly traded imports from China were nudging it out of the market. No Chinese file cabinet exporters responded to Commerce’s initial round of questioning in the probe, leading the agency to hand down a steep preliminary anti-dumping duty of 198.5% and a preliminary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS