Hospital Co. Reaches Tentative $127M FCA Deal With DOJ

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Universal Health Services has reached a tentative $127 million settlement with the federal government to resolve a False Claims Act investigation into its behavioral health care facilities, the company announced Thursday. The agreement would settle pending civil claims with both the U.S. Department of Justice and various state attorneys general, the hospital chain said in a statement announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2019. The company's filing does not reveal the exact nature of the DOJ's investigation, but previous public statements from major company investors and former Universal staff — as well as from lawmakers such as U.S. Sen....

