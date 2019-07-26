House Passes Bill To Temporarily Protect Venezuelans

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives greenlighted a bipartisan proposal allowing Venezuelan immigrants to temporarily live and work in the U.S. in light of the political turmoil that’s ensnared the South American nation. The House passed the Venezuela TPS Act on Thursday by a vote of 272-158, which would give work authorization and deportation relief to Venezuelans currently living in the U.S. under the Temporary Protected Status program. The program protects citizens of designated nations experiencing a crisis, such as a natural disaster or political upheaval. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., who co-authored the proposed bill, said Venezuelans now make up the largest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS