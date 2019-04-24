Puerto Rico Fiscal Board Defends Makeup To High Court

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Puerto Rico's federally appointed oversight board and its fiscal agency have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to tear up a recent First Circuit opinion that found the board's officials should have been confirmed by the U.S. Senate, saying the decision imperils the island's colossal debt restructuring at a critical moment. Along with the oversight board and AAFAF, as the island's fiscal agency is known, the U.S. government and committees representing unsecured creditors and retirees in Puerto Rico's bankruptcy-like proceedings all filed briefs Thursday blasting the First Circuit's February decision and asking the high court to overturn it. That decision found that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS