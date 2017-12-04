Harvard Pilgrim, UBH Beat Boarding School Coverage Suit

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal judge has tossed an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit accusing Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and United Behavioral Health of wrongly denying coverage for an adolescent girl’s mental health treatment at a boarding school, finding that her parents should have gotten her stay preauthorized. In her order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Tena Campbell granted summary judgment to Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Inc. and United Behavioral Health and dismissed the case. The judge held that the parents, identified only as Robert O. and Nancy S., didn’t demonstrate that they were entitled to benefits for the time their daughter J.O....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS