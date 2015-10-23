Don't Kill Clean Power Plan Case, Backers Tell DC Circ.

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A coalition of states, cities, counties and environmentalists on Friday asked the D.C. Circuit to keep alive litigation over the Obama-era rule slashing greenhouse gas emissions from existing power plants, saying it would be premature to end it. Earlier this month, a different group of states and several industry groups asked the appeals court to end the lawsuit, calling it moot after the Trump administration proposed the Affordable Clean Energy rule, which is the official replacement for the Clean Power Plan. But the CPP's backers say the ACE rule won't become final until at least September and that's a reason not to dismiss the...

