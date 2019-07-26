Split NLRB Says Walmart Firing Strikers Was Legal

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT) -- A divided National Labor Relations Board panel said that Walmart did not violate federal labor law when it fired workers who took part in one of a series of strikes between 2012 and 2013, saying the protest was an unprotected "intermittent strike." While the National Labor Relations Act largely blocks employers from disciplining workers who engage in strikes, it does not shield workers who do so intermittently. Republican board members Marvin Kaplan and William Emanuel on Thursday drew a line between "genuine economic strikes," in which workers fully withhold their labor for a specific purpose, and "random economic warfare," in which...

