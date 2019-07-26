V&E Guides Energy-Focused SPAC's $300M Offering

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 1:22 PM EDT) -- Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp., a blank check company formed by oil and gas industry veterans and private equity investors, raised $300 million Friday after pricing its Vinson & Elkins-led initial public offering late Thursday. Special purpose acquisition company Switchback priced its 30 million unit offering at $10 per share, noting it plans to use the proceeds to buy into the North American energy industry. Dallas-based Switchback had confidentially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in late May, but did not disclose its fundraising target. According to the company statement, each unit consists of one share and one-third of one redeemable...

