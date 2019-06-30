Philly Children's Hospital Ch. 11 Sale Plan Approved In Del.

Law360, Wilmington (July 26, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The operator of a Philadelphia children's hospital received court approval Friday for proposed bidding procedures to auction the facility off as a going concern after a Delaware bankruptcy asked the order to be amended to include limited consultation rights for the city of Philadelphia. During a hearing in Wilmington, Deputy City Solicitor Megan Harper, representing Philadelphia, said the city wanted status as a consultation party as the sale process for St. Christopher's Hospital for Children moves forward so it could evaluate offers as they come in and determine if the continuity of care at the facility will be protected. Debtor Center...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS