Haaland-Sponsored Bill Targets Killings Of Native Women

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, one of the first Native American women to serve in Congress, has introduced another bill to address a crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women, this time by returning sovereign tribal authority to prosecute domestic crimes against Native women by non-tribal members in Indian Country. The Justice for Native Survivors of Sexual Violence Act, H.R. 3977, would protect victims and deter violent crimes on reservations with the restoration of inherent tribal criminal jurisdiction, according to an announcement Thursday by the Democratic representative from New Mexico. Haaland, a Pueblo of Laguna member, said she has bipartisan support for...

