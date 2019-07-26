Ban On Asking For Job Seekers' Salary History Now Law In NJ

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- New Jersey employers must refrain from using a job seeker's salary history as a factor in hiring decisions — or face hefty fines — under a Democratic measure signed into law Thursday that aims to close the gender pay gap. Acting on behalf of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy while he's on vacation overseas, Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver gave the green light to Assembly Bill 1094, which prohibits businesses from screening candidates based on prior wages, salaries and benefits, and from requiring a minimum or maximum past salary. Citing median annual earnings, the bill’s backers say the average full-time working woman...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS