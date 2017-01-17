2 Firms Can't Handle Teaming Up On Call Row, Judge Says

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Two law firms don't seem capable of working together as lead counsel in consolidated litigation over allegedly autodialed calls, nor would either one sufficiently represent all of the consumers involved, a North Carolina federal judge has held, rejecting their lead counsel requests. U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell declined to make Greenwald Davidson Radbil PLLC or Lemberg Law LLC interim lead counsel in a pair of suits accusing Synchrony Bank of making unprompted, autodialed calls for retailers like Walmart Inc. and J.C. Penney Co. Inc., concluding that neither firm seems like it would be a "forceful champion" for the other's proposed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS