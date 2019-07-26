Ligado's Plan For 5G Isn't New Tech, FCC Told

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission shouldn’t buy satellite operator Ligado Network’s argument that its planned 5G network is the kind of new technology that qualifies for a quicker review process, concerned satellite and aviation groups told the agency. Ligado’s proposed 5G network is not a new technology, something that the groups told the agency Thursday is “demonstrated by the plentiful assortment of new 5G networks that have already been turned up and continue to proliferate.” “Ligado’s untimely effort to clothe its longstanding and ill-considered proposals in new Section 7 garb is entirely without merit,” the groups said. “The mere invocation of the...

