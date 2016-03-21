Blount Investors Strike $3M Deal In Challenge To $855M Sale

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of investors has asked an Oregon federal court to approve a $3.1 million settlement to resolve allegations that mechanical equipment maker Blount International misled shareholders ahead of its $855 million sale. The investors asked the court Thursday to approve the unopposed settlement, which includes a 33.3% cut going to lead counsel. The proposed class brought the suit after Blount International Inc. was sold to P2 Capital Partners and American Securities LLC for $885 million in April 2016, alleging that investors were misled by murky financial disclosures. Thursday’s motion said the deal “provides a meaningful recovery in the face...

