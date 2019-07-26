Compliance Imperatives For Defensible Data Disposal

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A $5 billion Federal Trade Commission compliance fine for Facebook Inc.[1] A £183 million UK compliance fine for British Airways. Marriott International faces a £99.2 million fine for data breach.[2] The hits just keep coming. Escalating data breach costs. Spiraling e-discovery costs. Defensible disposal of corporate data presents an excellent opportunity to mitigate the impact of these data-driven risks. Indeed, its time has finally come. For years, even before the advent of corporate email, managing data to retain what is needed and delete the remainder has been back-burnered in many organizations. A cleanup endeavor lacking in allure, the chief financial officer’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS