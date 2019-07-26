Texas Man Convicted In Phishing Attack On LA Court

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury has convicted a Texas man of accessing the email accounts of Los Angeles Superior Court employees without authorization and using them to send millions of phishing emails in an effort to steal personal banking information. Oriyomi Aloba, 33, was found guilty Thursday after a three-day trial on 27 counts, including wire fraud and identity theft. He is one of several alleged co-conspirators indicted in the case, one of whom pled guilty in May. Aloba is scheduled to be sentenced in October and faces a maximum sentence of over 300 years in prison. “This case really highlights the...

