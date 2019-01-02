BlueHippo CEO Can't Escape $13.4M Debt In Bankruptcy

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The disgraced CEO of alleged consumer lending scam BlueHippo Funding LLC can’t undo a bankruptcy court’s order that forces him to pay the Federal Trade Commission the full $13.4 million he owes the agency, a district court ruled on Friday. U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg upheld the bankruptcy court's decision to hold Joseph Rensin liable for acts committed by BlueHippo, dismissing his arguments that the court didn't have enough evidence to link him to the company's fraud. “The bankruptcy court’s factual findings are plausible in light of the entire record, and this court will not disturb those findings,” Judge Rosenberg...

