Mich. Doc Must Face Suit Over Patient’s Bleeding Death

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A Michigan appeals court has kept alive claims against a doctor accused of causing a woman to bleed to death despite knowing she was a Jehovah’s Witness who was against blood transfusions and on blood-thinning medication. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel on Thursday voted 2-1 to affirm the denial of summary judgment in a suit accusing Dr. Manuel Sklar of negligently deciding to perform a biopsy on lesions he suspected were cancerous during a colonoscopy procedure for patient Effie Taylor. The suit claims that even though Sklar knew the patient was on the blood-thinning drug Plavix and had religious beliefs...

