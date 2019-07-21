Workers At Burned Refinery Sue For Back Pay, Benefits

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Workers laid off with little notice and no severance pay shortly after their Philadelphia oil refinery burst into flames filed a proposed class action against their former employer on Friday in Delaware bankruptcy court, seeking back pay and benefits. Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining and Marketing LLC shuttered operations just days after the largest oil processing plant on the East Coast "erupted in flames that resulted in a series of explosions that could be heard from miles away" in the early morning of June 21, the workers said. Now, they want payment as part of the company's Chapter 11 reorganization. In their...

