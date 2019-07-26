Fed. Circ. Boosts Design Patents For Replacement Parts

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit’s ruling upholding Ford patents on designs for the F-150 pickup truck strengthens companies’ use of design patents to protect replacement parts, while perhaps renewing interest in legislation to shorten the term of design patents for parts used in collision repairs. The ruling, which was unsealed this week, affirmed a Michigan district court’s refusal to invalidate or declare unenforceable two Ford patents covering the design of F-150 hoods and headlamps. The patents were challenged in a lawsuit filed by the Automotive Body Parts Association, a trade group for auto parts distributors. “For design rights holders, it’s a really positive...

