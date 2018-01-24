Mt. Gox Founder Can't Ditch Bitcoin Fraud Suit In Penn.

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Philadelphia ruled Friday that the founder of bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox can't escape class action fraud claims filed in his court, saying the defunct exchange clearly did business with investors in Pennsylvania. Not unlike a federal judge in Illinois, U.S. District Judge Robert F. Kelly isn't letting Mark Karpeles off the hook for fraud and negligence claims tied to Mt. Gox's highly publicized 2014 collapse. Just as he did in Illinois, and a voluntarily dismissed suit in California, Karpeles had argued that the Pennsylvania federal court lacked personal jurisdiction over him as a French citizen who lives...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS