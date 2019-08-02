Treasury Panel Spurs Hopes Of Solving Tribal Tax Problems

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT) -- With the Treasury Tribal Advisory Committee finally up and running, experts are watching to see how successful the panel will be in moving beyond its core duty to clarify tribal welfare benefits and push the government to tackle dual taxation, the "kiddie tax" and other major federal tax issues tribes face. The U.S. Department of the Treasury committee, known as TTAC, held its first meeting in late June in Washington, D.C., setting out an ambitious agenda for its specific statutory responsibilities under the 2014 Tribal General Welfare Exclusion Act, as well as a host of tax issues — from how the kiddie...

