Crypto Exchange Linked To Mt. Gox Hack Faces $100M Suit

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice hit a cryptocurrency exchange and one of its owners with a $100 million civil suit Thursday in the same California federal court where they face criminal money laundering charges, including allegedly funneling funds from the hack of bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox. BTC-e, also known as Canton Business Corp., and one of its chief owners and operators, Alexander Vinnik, are accused of facilitating transactions for cybercriminals across the world and reaping proceeds from all sorts of crimes, including ransomware schemes, narcotics distribution rings and public corruption. In February 2014, it was reported that hundreds of thousands of bitcoin had...

