Trump Strikes Deal To Send Asylum-Seekers To Guatemala

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has struck a "safe third country" deal with Guatemala that would largely bar asylum-seekers from Honduras and El Salvador from applying for protection in the U.S., the White House announced Friday afternoon. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he had signed the asylum agreement with Guatemalan minister Enrique Degenhart to send asylum-seekers to Guatemala if they'd passed through the country en route to the U.S. border, despite backlash from Democrats and refugee advocates that the Central American nation isn't safe. Under such an agreement, migrants must apply for protection in the first "safe" country they cross...

