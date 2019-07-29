Food Delivery Co. Takeaway.com Readies £5B Just Eat Buy

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 11:13 AM EDT) -- Takeaway.com on Monday unveiled plans for a potential £4.98 billion ($6.13 billion) deal for fellow food delivery service Just Eat, roughly five months after an investment firm urged Just Eat to sell itself. The planned tie-up also comes after U.K.-based Just Eat PLC disclosed on Saturday that it was nearing a deal with Takeaway.com NV, amid media speculation that a transaction was in the works. The food delivery services still have a few points to fine-tune before signing a formal deal, but have reached an agreement in principle that would merge the two platforms in an all-stock deal to create Just...

