Bayer Cornering Market On Pet Tick Meds, Antitrust Suit Says

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Bayer HealthCare is hatching illegal deals with retailers and distributors to keep generic tick and flea medications from encroaching on its territory and owes a generic pet medication maker $114 million for its trouble, a California federal court heard Friday. Tevra Brands told the court that it is being strong-armed onto the periphery of the topical tick medication market for pets through Bayer’s use of “secret bundled loyalty rebate agreements,” specifically related to Bayer drug Advantix. Such agreements, under which Bayer requires buyers to swear off Advantix generics and agree to purchase “must have” Bayer flea collars alongside the topical medication,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS