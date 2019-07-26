Square Infringed Mobile Pay IP, Then Made Legal Threats: Suit

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A Canadian mobile payments technology company sued Square Inc. in California federal court Friday alleging that Square infringed its patents for technology that lets cellphones take credit card payments, saying Square's legal team had tried to bully and threaten the company out of enforcing its patent rights. The Canadian company, 43614223 Canada Inc., which does business under the name AnywhereCommerce and has offices in California, claims Square ripped off its technology and has been doing so for years. “Square has knowingly infringed these patents for years — despite previously acknowledging the priority of these patents in various filings before the United...

