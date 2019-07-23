'Difficult' Spot For Court In Trump's NY Tax Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has been put in a “difficult position” by President Donald Trump's suit seeking to block the enforcement of a New York law that would provide federal lawmakers with his state tax returns, the judge said Monday. President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge to block the release of his New York tax returns until the court has time to rule on the merits of a state law authorizing their release. (AP) Because neither the House Ways and Means Committee nor the New York officials named in the suit have agreed to notify the court or the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS