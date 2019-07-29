BIA Allows Immigration Judges To Deny TPS Status

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals ruled that an immigration judge has the discretion to deny an application for Temporary Protected Status, in a precedential decision Friday. A three-judge panel concluded that TPS is a form of discretionary relief based on a close reading of the statute, meaning an immigration judge can deny an application in light of evidence in the record. A petitioner who pled guilty to attempted child endangerment and then evaded questions about the nature of his conduct was therefore appropriately denied TPS status, even though he was technically eligible, the board said. "Concluding that the serious nature of...

