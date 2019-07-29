Gas Lease Funds Not Covered Under Pa. Enviro Amendment

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT) -- In the latest ruling in a long-running fight over the scope of the Pennsylvania Constitution’s environmental rights amendment, a state court ruled on Monday that rent payments and bonuses from gas leases covering public forestland did not have to be reserved in their entirety for conservation efforts. A seven-judge Commonwealth Court panel ruled that rents and bonuses paid out under leases between the state and gas drillers were not assets of the public trust established under the environmental rights amendment because they were not intended as compensation for gas actually extracted from the ground. As such, the court ruled that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS