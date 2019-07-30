SFO Defends Talks With ENRC Lawyer In £70M Suit

Law360, London (July 30, 2019, 4:44 PM BST) -- A former lawyer for Eurasia Natural Resources Corp. had been given permission to tell the Serious Fraud Office that senior managers had allegedly paid bribes and were suspected of corruption, the agency said as it hit back at the mining company's lawsuit challenging the investigation. The Serious Fraud Office has said in a defense filed at the High Court that ENRC hired a Dechert lawyer to serve as its "contact point" with the agency as it scrutinized the mining company. (AP) ENRC hired Neil Gerrard of Dechert LLP to serve as its "contact point" with the crime-fighting agency amid scrutiny into the...

