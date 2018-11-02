Rite Aid Investors Seek Cert. In Failed Walgreens Merger Suit

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Three Rite Aid Corp. investors who lost stock value during a failed merger with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. have asked a Pennsylvania federal court to certify a class action accusing the companies' executives of making false statements that misrepresented the likelihood that regulators would have approved the merger. The lawsuit asserts that Walgreens CEO Stefano Pessina and chief financial officer George R. Fairweather artificially inflated the value of Rite Aid stock by claiming some inside knowledge that the Federal Trade Commission would approve the proposed merger. The investors' suit said there were likely thousands of Rite Aid investors affected by multiple...

