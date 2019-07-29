Oilfield Co. Sues Ex-VP Who Went To Work For Competitor

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 9:21 PM EDT) -- An oilfield chemical company has filed a lawsuit against its former senior vice president of sales and the company he now works for, alleging that they violated agreements by soliciting clients and employees and stealing proprietary information related to salt water disposal. Independence Oilfield Chemicals LLC alleged in the lawsuit filed Friday in Harris County District Court that Jason Roberts, who worked for its subsidiary company, Innospec Fuel Specialties LLC, has violated noncompete and nondisclosure agreements he signed with the company by going to work for Solugen Inc., a direct competitor, and trying to take Innospec customers and employees with him....

