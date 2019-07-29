Palm Families Can't Toss Corporate Parent's Ch. 11

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A Florida bankruptcy judge denied a bid to dismiss the bankruptcy of the corporate owner of The Palm steakhouse brand and gave the warring descendants of the restaurant’s founders additional time to try to settle their $125 million dispute over intellectual property licensing. At a hearing in Fort Myers on Friday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Caryl E. Delano denied a request by Gary Ganzi, Claire Breen and the estate of Charles Cook to dismiss the Chapter 11 proceeding of Just One More Restaurant Corp., which owns the intellectual property for The Palm, according to attorneys for the parties. Ganzi, Breen and Cook’s...

