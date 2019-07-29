Ill. Village Stormwater Fee Not A Tax, Appeals Court Affirms

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT) -- An Illinois village has the authority to impose a stormwater fee based on the amount of a property’s impervious surface, a state appeals court recently ruled in rejecting a resident’s argument that the fee was an unconstitutional tax. A three-judge panel for the Appellate Court of Illinois, First District, on Friday unanimously affirmed a lower court decision that found the village of Winnetka’s stormwater utility fee didn’t constitute a tax because the revenue generated from the charge was solely used to fund the municipality's stormwater system. The village had adopted the fee under a 2014 ordinance to pay for debt and...

