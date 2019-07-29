NY Marijuana Decriminalization Bill Signed By Cuomo

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT) -- New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday that he signed a bill expanding decriminalization of marijuana and expunging some possession crimes from convicts' records, after the state legislature's bill for recreational legalization in the Empire State stalled out last month. The legislation, S.B. 6579A and A.B. 8420, which goes into effect in 30 days, reduces the punishment for unlawful possession of marijuana to a fine and creates an expungement process for those who have been convicted of possessing small amounts of marijuana in the past, Cuomo said in a release. It will also remove criminal penalties for possession of less...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS