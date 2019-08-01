Berger Singerman Lands Greenberg Traurig Litigator

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 1:21 PM EDT) -- Florida law firm Berger Singerman LLP has added an experienced litigator from Greenberg Traurig LLP to its dispute resolution team in its Miami office. Ricardo A. Gonzalez brings more than 20 years of experience as a litigator and regulatory and defense attorney, with specialties in commercial, financial services and securities litigation as well as international arbitration, the firm announced on July 29. Prior to working at Greenberg Traurig, where he served as lead litigation and trial counsel on several complex cases, he worked as an attorney for the Federal Trade Commission, investigating and enforcing consumer protection and privacy laws in federal...

