NY AG Seeks 'Rubber Stamp' In Bitfinex, Tether Investigation

Law360, New York (July 29, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James told a New York state court Monday that it should sign off on an investigation into a group of related cryptocurrency companies, saying courts act as a "rubber stamp" in Martin Act probes. In a hearing over whether the attorney general can force cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex, issuer Tether and their shared parent iFinex to hand over documents, counsel for the attorney general told Justice Joel M. Cohen that it was still in the midst of its investigation and that, at this stage, the state's sweeping securities fraud law directs the court to clear the way for...

