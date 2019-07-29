Insurer Can Sue Law Firm For Malpractice, Fla. Justices Told

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Arch Insurance Co. has urged Florida's high court to rule that insurers can directly bring legal malpractice suits against law firms they paid to defend their policyholders, saying such a claim is viable under Sunshine State law and would deter firms from engaging in professional misconduct. Arch is seeking to upend a January decision by a panel of Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal affirming the dismissal of its malpractice suit against Kubicki Draper LLP, which represented Arch's policyholder in an underlying case. The insurer has said that after it hired Kubicki Draper to represent its insured, Spear Safer CPAs &...

