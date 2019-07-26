Pot Dispensary Chain Fires Back Over Ill. License Sale Suit

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A marijuana dispensary chain accused of breaching a license purchase agreement with an Illinois dispensary by violating state license limits has fired back with claims in Arizona federal court, saying the dispensary can't back out of their deal. Arizona-based Harvest Enterprises Inc. claimed it and Elevele LLC were supposed to cooperate in seeking regulatory approval for Elevele's license transfer within 30 days of their contract's March 25 effective date. But Elevele failed to submit all of the necessary paperwork within that contracted window, so it shouldn't be allowed to use the lack of approval as justification to back out of their...

