Barr Further Limits Asylum Claims Based On Family Ties

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 7:26 PM EDT) -- U.S. Attorney General William Barr imposed new restrictions on immigrants seeking to bring asylum claims based on family ties on Monday, overturning a Board of Immigration Appeals precedent and building on the policies of his predecessor Jeff Sessions. Reviewing the BIA's decision in a case known as "Matter of L-E-A-," Barr raised the standards by which a family unit can qualify under immigration law as a "particular social group" to satisfy a key requirement for asylum. In doing so, he followed in the footsteps of Sessions, who had started narrowing the definition of a particular social group with his June 2018 decision...

